A federal jury finds a Kansas scholar guilty of fraud and hiding ties to China NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to attorney Peter Zeidenberg about his client, Feng "Franklin" Tao of the University of Kansas, who was convicted of fraud in the Trump-era "China Initiative" probe.

