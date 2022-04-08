Accessibility links
The News Roundup For April 8, 2022 : 1A Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has been confirmed as President Joe Biden's first nomination to the Supreme Court.

Lawmakers are headed to Europe. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is leading a bipartisan trip to the region, specifically to Poland and its border with Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the town of Bucha to witness the aftermath of gruesome acts perpetuated by Russian troops in the area. Ukrainian officials have concluded that enemy soldiers tortured captured Ukrainians in the area.

Pakistan is facing a constitutional crisis. Its courts are set to decide if the country's prime minister, Imran Khan, had the power to dissolve parliament as he was facing a vote of no confidence.

We cover all this and more during the News Roundup.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.

1A

The News Roundup For April 8, 2022

The News Roundup For April 8, 2022

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1091630495/1091763354" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Former President Barack Obama (C) and President Joe Biden greet friends and guests at the conclusions of an event to mark the 2010 passage of the Affordable Care Act in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama (C) and President Joe Biden greet friends and guests at the conclusions of an event to mark the 2010 passage of the Affordable Care Act in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Lawmakers are headed to Europe. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is leading a bipartisan trip to the region, specifically to Poland and its border with Ukraine. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer also announced lawmakers will travel to Denmark, Germany, Poland, and the Ukrainian border during the upcoming recess.

Former President Barack Obama visited the White House to celebrate the Affordable Care Act, a piece of legislation widely seen as a defining victory of his time in office.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the town of Bucha to witness the aftermath of gruesome acts perpetuated by Russian troops in the area. Ukrainian officials have concluded that enemy soldiers tortured captured Ukrainians in the area.

And France is heading to the polls soon for its presidential election. The incumbent, Emmanuel Macron, is leading his far right opponent, Marine Le Pen.

Mary Harris and Kelsey Snell join us for the discussion of domestic headlines.

David Rennie and Kate Brannen join us for the conversation of international headlines.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.