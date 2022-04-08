The News Roundup For April 8, 2022

Enlarge this image toggle caption Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Lawmakers are headed to Europe. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is leading a bipartisan trip to the region, specifically to Poland and its border with Ukraine. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer also announced lawmakers will travel to Denmark, Germany, Poland, and the Ukrainian border during the upcoming recess.

Former President Barack Obama visited the White House to celebrate the Affordable Care Act, a piece of legislation widely seen as a defining victory of his time in office.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the town of Bucha to witness the aftermath of gruesome acts perpetuated by Russian troops in the area. Ukrainian officials have concluded that enemy soldiers tortured captured Ukrainians in the area.

And France is heading to the polls soon for its presidential election. The incumbent, Emmanuel Macron, is leading his far right opponent, Marine Le Pen.

Mary Harris and Kelsey Snell join us for the discussion of domestic headlines.

David Rennie and Kate Brannen join us for the conversation of international headlines.



Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.