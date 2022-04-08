#2229: Sarah's Ford Taurus IHOP : The Best of Car Talk You may know that for a few years Ford produced a testosterone-poisoned version of their popular Taurus sedan that they labeled the 'IROC'. Well, it seems that Sarah from nearby Brookline, MA somehow ended up with the Ford Taurus 'IHOP'. She has an unrelenting smell of waffles and maple syrup every time she turns on her heat. Will the boys be able to figure this one out? Grab a cup of joe and enjoy this breakfast edition of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2229: Sarah's Ford Taurus IHOP #2229: Sarah's Ford Taurus IHOP Listen · 35:32 35:32 You may know that for a few years Ford produced a testosterone-poisoned version of their popular Taurus sedan that they labeled the 'IROC'. Well, it seems that Sarah from nearby Brookline, MA somehow ended up with the Ford Taurus 'IHOP'. She has an unrelenting smell of waffles and maple syrup every time she turns on her heat. Will the boys be able to figure this one out? Grab a cup of joe and enjoy this breakfast edition of the Best of Car Talk. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor