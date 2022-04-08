The problem of diversity in 'Bridgerton'; plus the Latinx history of punk music

Enlarge this image toggle caption Liam Daniel/Netflix Liam Daniel/Netflix

Guest host Jasmine Garsd talks to Kristen Warner, an associate professor at the University of Alabama, about Bridgerton's diversity problem. They discuss color blind v. color-conscious casting, how race factors into historical narratives and why any representation isn't always good representation.



Then, Jasmine catches up with host Ceci Bastida and creator Núria Net about their new podcast, Punk In Translation: Latinx Origins, about the role of Latinx and Latin American musicians in the history of punk music. They also play Who Said That.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Anjuli Sastry Krbechek, Andrea Gutierrez, Liam McBain, Chloee Weiner and Janet Woojeong Lee. Our intern is Aja Drain. Our editor is Acacia Squires. Engineering help came from Kwesi Lee. Our director of programming is Yolanda Sangweni. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at ibam@npr.org.