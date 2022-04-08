Best Of: Diagnosing Mental Health and 'A Molecule Away from Madness'

More than 50 million Americans each year suffer from neurodegenerative disorders, from Alzheimer's Disease to Huntington's Disease.

We speak with University of Pennsylvania neuroscientist Sara Manning Peskin about her new book, A Molecule Away from Madness: Tales of a Hijacked Brain. In it, she unpacks the molecular changes in our brain's chemistry that cause these diseases in

Peskin weaves personal stories from her patients and their families into the history of researchers uncovering these illnesses.

We also speak with author Sarah Fay about her new book, Pathological: The True Story of Six Misdiagnoses, which chronicles her uphill battle to find a reliable diagnosis.



In the book, Fay explores the limited tools available for pinpointing depression or anxiety.

That's why for the last 70 years, "psychiatry's bible" has been the "Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM)."

It's a collection of criteria for psychiatric illnesses that's updated periodically. But it's long been the subject of controversy — from its ties to the pharmaceutical industry to concerns about overdiagnosis.

We talk with Fay and a panel of experts about how we diagnose mental health.

Sara Manning Peskin, Sarah Fay, Jamie Arking, Dr. Thomas Insel, Dr. Paul Appelbaum join us for the conversation.



