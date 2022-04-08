Accessibility links
How power plants and environmentalists got manatees hooked on fossil fuels : Planet Money While on the brink of extinction in the 1970s, manatees found sanctuary in the warm waters of Florida power plants. Now, they're hooked on fossil fuels. | Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here.

How manatees got into hot water

Burrkey, a rehabilitated manatee prepares to be released back into the wild at the Manatee Viewing Center, at Tampa Electric's Big Bend Power Station in Apollo Beach, Florida. Alexi Horowitz-Ghazi/NPR hide caption

Burrkey, a rehabilitated manatee prepares to be released back into the wild at the Manatee Viewing Center, at Tampa Electric's Big Bend Power Station in Apollo Beach, Florida.

In the 1970s, manatees were on the brink of extinction, endangered by speed boats and a disappearing habitat. But when power companies noticed manatees hanging out near their power plants in search of warm water, they saw an opportunity.

The power companies proposed working together with environmentalists. That alliance helped to turn the warm waters of the power plants into manatee refuges — helping to save the sea cows, while potentially saving the power companies hundreds of millions of dollars. But nearly fifty years later, there's a new dilemma: Florida's manatees are hooked on fossil fuels.

Music: "Cold Heart," "Cut Glass Stars," and "Pyramid Thoughts."

