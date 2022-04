A long lost tape shows the artist Prince back when he was another kid in Minneapolis As a child, the late artist Prince was interviewed about a teacher's strike in Minneapolis for a local news story. The rediscovered tape proves that even artists as big as Prince were kids once.

