GOP Congressman Madison Cawthorn has ruffled feathers in his 1st term GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn has drawn several Republican primary challengers in his western North Carolina district. How are voters there feeling about the controversial congressman?

Politics GOP Congressman Madison Cawthorn has ruffled feathers in his 1st term GOP Congressman Madison Cawthorn has ruffled feathers in his 1st term Listen · 4:18 4:18 GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn has drawn several Republican primary challengers in his western North Carolina district. How are voters there feeling about the controversial congressman? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor