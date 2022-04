Artem Chapeye, a writer fighting in Ukrainian army, on his love story for his country NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Artem Chapeye, author of the book The Ukraine, who is currently serving as a private in the army fighting for Ukraine.

Author Interviews Artem Chapeye, a writer fighting in Ukrainian army, on his love story for his country Artem Chapeye, a writer fighting in Ukrainian army, on his love story for his country Listen · 7:57 7:57 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Artem Chapeye, author of the book The Ukraine, who is currently serving as a private in the army fighting for Ukraine. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor