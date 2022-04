Russian troops left death and destruction behind in Borodyanka, Ukraine All week, the world's attention has been focused on the death and destruction that's been discovered in towns north of Kyiv, after Russian forces withdrew. One of those towns: Borodyanka.

World Russian troops left death and destruction behind in Borodyanka, Ukraine Russian troops left death and destruction behind in Borodyanka, Ukraine Listen · 10:18 10:18 All week, the world's attention has been focused on the death and destruction that's been discovered in towns north of Kyiv, after Russian forces withdrew. One of those towns: Borodyanka. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor