Encore: To get kids hooked on math, teacher brings rap music into the classroom A Texas teacher helped struggling math students find success by integrating music into the curriculum. He's now teaching this method to other instructors.

Education Encore: To get kids hooked on math, teacher brings rap music into the classroom Encore: To get kids hooked on math, teacher brings rap music into the classroom Listen · 3:58 3:58 A Texas teacher helped struggling math students find success by integrating music into the curriculum. He's now teaching this method to other instructors. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor