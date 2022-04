French voters will decide whether to give Macron a 3rd term this weekend French voters go to the polls this weekend to decide whether to give president Emmanuel Macron a third term. He's in the lead, but far right leader Marine Le Pen is right behind and closing the gap.

Europe