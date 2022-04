Pakistan parliament holds a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan The Pakistan parliament is holding a no-confidence vote in Prime Minister Imran Khan, which will lead to his ouster. Opponents accuse his government of economic mismanagement.

Asia Pakistan parliament holds a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan Pakistan parliament holds a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan Listen · 3:44 3:44 The Pakistan parliament is holding a no-confidence vote in Prime Minister Imran Khan, which will lead to his ouster. Opponents accuse his government of economic mismanagement. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor