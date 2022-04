How should the U.S. handle China and Russia's growing alliance? Scott Simon speaks with Hal Brands, a professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, about how the U.S. should handle the emerging alliance between China and Russia.

World How should the U.S. handle China and Russia's growing alliance? How should the U.S. handle China and Russia's growing alliance? Listen · 4:36 4:36 Scott Simon speaks with Hal Brands, a professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, about how the U.S. should handle the emerging alliance between China and Russia. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor