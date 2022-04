Chicago sneakerhead store closes after being robbed a 5th time in 2 years A follow-up to an interview from last Saturday about Flee Club, a sneaker store in Chicago. The store was burglarized yet again. Co-owner Darris Kelly says he's considering leaving the city.

