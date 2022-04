Hebrew Union College is at threat to close after ordaining rabbis for 150 years Cincinnati is the North American birthplace of Reform Judaism, largely because of the 1875 founding of Hebrew Union College. But the school's dwindling enrollment is forcing a difficult decision.

