Accessibility links
NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins reportedly dies in a car crash Dwayne Haskins, a quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, has died, according to the team. The 24-year-old reportedly died after being hit by a car.

Sports

NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies after reportedly being struck by a car

Enlarge this image

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins plays against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Jacob Kupferman/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Jacob Kupferman/AP

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins plays against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.

Jacob Kupferman/AP

Dwayne Haskins, a quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, has died, according to the team. The 24-year-old reportedly died after being struck by a car.

In a statement, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he was "at a loss for words."

"[Haskins] quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival to Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community," Tomlin wrote. "Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many."