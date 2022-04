What a UN vote shows about how much of the world views the war in Ukraine There were many countries in the middle when it came to Thursday's vote to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.

Europe What a UN vote shows about how much of the world views the war in Ukraine What a UN vote shows about how much of the world views the war in Ukraine Audio will be available later today. There were many countries in the middle when it came to Thursday's vote to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor