#2230: Relevant Inexperience : The Best of Car Talk Kevin's Pontiac is outfitted with an early version of a modern digital dashboard and it's giving him trouble. But his mechanic won't work on it because he's never worked on one before. Click and Clack, however, are firm believers in broadening one's knowledge base and expertise at the customer's expense and they find this mechanic's wimpiness professionally disappointing. Find out if Kevin and the rest of the callers get any qualified car advice on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2230: Relevant Inexperience #2230: Relevant Inexperience Listen · 32:47 32:47 Kevin's Pontiac is outfitted with an early version of a modern digital dashboard and it's giving him trouble. But his mechanic won't work on it because he's never worked on one before. Click and Clack, however, are firm believers in broadening one's knowledge base and expertise at the customer's expense and they find this mechanic's wimpiness professionally disappointing. Find out if Kevin and the rest of the callers get any qualified car advice on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor