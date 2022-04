Sweden and Finland consider joining NATO amidst Ukraine-Russia war As Russia continues to wage war in Ukraine, Sweden and Finland are considering joining NATO. Ayesha Rascoe asks former U.S. ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder about the implications.

