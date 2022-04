A Texas woman has been charged with murder after a so-called 'self-induced abortion' A Texas woman has been charged with murder for a what authorities are calling a self-induced abortion.

National A Texas woman has been charged with murder after a so-called 'self-induced abortion' A Texas woman has been charged with murder after a so-called 'self-induced abortion' Listen · 3:22 3:22 A Texas woman has been charged with murder for a what authorities are calling a self-induced abortion. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor