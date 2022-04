The Ukraine-Russia conflict appears to be entering a new phase Russia is preparing to launch another offensive, this time concentrating its attacks on the eastern part of Ukraine.

Europe The Ukraine-Russia conflict appears to be entering a new phase The Ukraine-Russia conflict appears to be entering a new phase Listen · 4:17 4:17 Russia is preparing to launch another offensive, this time concentrating its attacks on the eastern part of Ukraine. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor