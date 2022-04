Snow crabs in the Bering Sea have been hard to find — partially due to climate change Ayesha Rascoe asks Seattle Times reporter Hal Bernton about the drop in the population of Bering Sea snow crabs, and why scientists think climate change may be an important driver.

Climate Snow crabs in the Bering Sea have been hard to find — partially due to climate change Snow crabs in the Bering Sea have been hard to find — partially due to climate change Listen · 5:08 5:08 Ayesha Rascoe asks Seattle Times reporter Hal Bernton about the drop in the population of Bering Sea snow crabs, and why scientists think climate change may be an important driver. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor