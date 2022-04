A Pearl Harbor sailor has finally been laid to rest with honors after 8 decades A Navy sailor who died in the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor was identified last year using DNA from relatives and has now been buried with full military honors in a family plot in western Kentucky.

