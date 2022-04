War in Ukraine shapes writings of Romanian poet NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Romanian poet Claudiu Komartin. "We might have to invent some new words because of the atrocities," he says.

Culture War in Ukraine shapes writings of Romanian poet War in Ukraine shapes writings of Romanian poet Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Romanian poet Claudiu Komartin. "We might have to invent some new words because of the atrocities," he says. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor