Russia's war will be led by a general with a reputation for attacking civilians Russia put a new commanding general in charge of operations in Ukraine. The move comes after several top Russian military leaders died during the invasion which has taken longer than Russia expected.

Europe Russia's war will be led by a general with a reputation for attacking civilians Russia's war will be led by a general with a reputation for attacking civilians Listen · 3:11 3:11 Russia put a new commanding general in charge of operations in Ukraine. The move comes after several top Russian military leaders died during the invasion which has taken longer than Russia expected. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor