European Union leaders consider reducing their dependency on Russian energy EU foreign ministers, who are meeting Monday, are going to discuss more steps concerning the war in Ukraine. One question is whether Europe will reduce its dependence on buying Russia oil and gas.

Europe European Union leaders consider reducing their dependency on Russian energy European Union leaders consider reducing their dependency on Russian energy Listen · 3:49 3:49 EU foreign ministers, who are meeting Monday, are going to discuss more steps concerning the war in Ukraine. One question is whether Europe will reduce its dependence on buying Russia oil and gas. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor