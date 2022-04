Why India has not condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine The U.S. wants India to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but so far the world's biggest democracy has not. India has deep ties with Moscow, some distrust of the West and big concerns about China.

Why India has not condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine

The U.S. wants India to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but so far the world's biggest democracy has not. India has deep ties with Moscow, some distrust of the West and big concerns about China.