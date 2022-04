How does a gorilla get too much screen time? Caregivers try to limit the screen-time distractions that interfere with the social and intellectual development of a young teenage mind. That teenage mind happens to belong to a gorilla.

Animals How does a gorilla get too much screen time? How does a gorilla get too much screen time? Audio will be available later today. Caregivers try to limit the screen-time distractions that interfere with the social and intellectual development of a young teenage mind. That teenage mind happens to belong to a gorilla. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor