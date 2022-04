The rise of the far-right in France NPR's Leila Fadel talks to University of Nice professor Vincent Martigny about the vote that forced a runoff between France's president and a far-right candidate.

Europe The rise of the far-right in France The rise of the far-right in France Audio will be available later today. NPR's Leila Fadel talks to University of Nice professor Vincent Martigny about the vote that forced a runoff between France's president and a far-right candidate. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor