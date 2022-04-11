Time Travel, Autofiction, And Pandemics. Emily St. John Mandel's New Novel Has It All

Her claim to fame came in 2014 with her fourth novel, "Station Eleven" — a post-apocalyptic pandemic survival tale that's garnered new meaning over the last two years. It's been adapted into a hit HBO Max series.

Now, Emily St. John Mandel is back with her latest work of speculative fiction, "Sea of Tranquility."It's a pandemic novel written during a pandemic... about an author who wrote a pandemic novel right before a pandemic.

From WIRED:

Speculative fiction often uses the future to decode the present. Here, Mandel folds the past into the mix, as well, creating a speculative universe where each plotline's ending doubles as a trapdoor back to another plotline's middle. And this mix of old and new doesn't stop with her funky timeline. Although Sea of Tranquility is set largely in the future and adorned with sci-fi flourishes, it raises old questions about how we can make meaning. "Human beings have been wondering if their world was real for as long as they've been dreaming," my colleague Jason Kehe recently wrote in an essay about simulation theory. Kehe argues that several recent books touching on simulation theory "make the case not only that one can live meaningfully in a simulated world, but that one should."

