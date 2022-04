Etsy sellers launch week-long strike over increased fees Some sellers and creators on the online marketplace Etsy are going on a week-long strike. They say the company's fees and unfair practices make staying on Etsy untenable for their businesses.

Business Etsy sellers launch week-long strike over increased fees Etsy sellers launch week-long strike over increased fees Audio will be available later today. Some sellers and creators on the online marketplace Etsy are going on a week-long strike. They say the company's fees and unfair practices make staying on Etsy untenable for their businesses. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor