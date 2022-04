Is adding an edit button on Twitter a good thing? Twitter users have long asked for an edit button and now the company says it's finally coming. But skeptics warn it could change Twitter — and not for the better.

Technology Is adding an edit button on Twitter a good thing? Is adding an edit button on Twitter a good thing? Listen · 4:00 4:00 Twitter users have long asked for an edit button and now the company says it's finally coming. But skeptics warn it could change Twitter — and not for the better. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor