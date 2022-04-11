Those robot dogs got their first real job — guarding Pompeii

Alzo Slade meets Pompeii's new robot dogs

It's happened: those weird robot dogs you see on Twitter finally got their first real job. These "dogs" from Boston Dynamics now guard the ruins of the ancient Italian city of Pompeii. But what are these dogs protecting? How many thieves are really trying to steal stuff from Pompeii?

On our Pompeii-est behavior with Dr. Sophie Hay

We learn from archeologist Dr. Sophie Hay that most people who visit Pompeii and shop the five-finger discount experience buyer's remorse.

"There was a really lovely little exhibition that was put on a couple of years ago by the director of the excavations[...] He would receive a little battered envelope in the post, and it would contain something that somebody had stolen from the site. And then accompanying it would be a letter of someone saying, 'I feel so guilty that I took this' or 'one of my relatives took this in,'" shares Hay, adding some people even go as far as believing their stolen tokens are cursed.

Since dogs ran in the streets in Pompeii, Dr. Sophie Hay confirms that the robot dog's presence at the site is indeed "kind of Roman."

Dog days are over

It's only a matter of time before robot dogs start getting other jobs. So, Alzo plays our game HIRED OR FIRED, where he tells us whether or not a robot dog would succeed at other careers. Then, we get a special visit from a little robot dog with big dreams.

