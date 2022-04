Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer says he had tough talks with Putin Chancellor Nehammer says he held "very direct, open and tough" talks on Monday in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin — and told him the war in Ukraine needs to end.

Europe Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer says he had tough talks with Putin Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer says he had tough talks with Putin Listen · 2:05 2:05 Chancellor Nehammer says he held "very direct, open and tough" talks on Monday in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin — and told him the war in Ukraine needs to end. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor