Air disaster investigators from the U.S. are in China to probe plane crash On March 21, China Eastern flight 5735 plunged more than 7,000 feet in a minute — hitting the ground nose first at near supersonic speeds. All 132 people onboard were killed.

Asia Air disaster investigators from the U.S. are in China to probe plane crash Air disaster investigators from the U.S. are in China to probe plane crash Listen · 2:31 2:31 On March 21, China Eastern flight 5735 plunged more than 7,000 feet in a minute — hitting the ground nose first at near supersonic speeds. All 132 people onboard were killed. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor