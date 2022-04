San Francisco police were surprised to find no one behind the wheel of a robotaxi The self-driving vehicle was caught on video speeding away from police during a traffic stop. It was stopped again down the road. The company says the robocab was looking for a safe place to stop.

San Francisco police were surprised to find no one behind the wheel of a robotaxi The self-driving vehicle was caught on video speeding away from police during a traffic stop. It was stopped again down the road. The company says the robocab was looking for a safe place to stop.