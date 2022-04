Who is responsible when a gig worker, such as an Uber driver, is killed on the job? A new report says more than 50 gig workers were killed by passengers while working for platforms like Uber and DoorDash. Advocates say more needs to be done to protect drivers and their families.

Business Who is responsible when a gig worker, such as an Uber driver, is killed on the job? Who is responsible when a gig worker, such as an Uber driver, is killed on the job? Audio will be available later today. A new report says more than 50 gig workers were killed by passengers while working for platforms like Uber and DoorDash. Advocates say more needs to be done to protect drivers and their families. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor