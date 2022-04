WWII grenade found among potatoes at French fry factory in New Zealand Employees at the Mr. Chips factory thought it might be a muddy potato, but it was a grenade on the conveyor belt. The bomb squad was called, and it was determined the grenade wasn't active.

Strange News WWII grenade found among potatoes at French fry factory in New Zealand