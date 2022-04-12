Accessibility links
Comedian Gilbert Gottfried has died According to a post on his verified Twitter feed, he died following a long illness. He was 67.

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried has died

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried in 2018. He died Tuesday at 67. Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP hide caption

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Gottfried died from recurrent ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type II, a disorder that affects the heart, according to a statement by his publicist and longtime friend Glenn Schwartz to the Associated Press.

There was always a glint in his eye when Gottfried was just about to tell an edgy joke, for example this one from his Just for Laughs set in 2015: "Let me tell you when I was a little boy if my father bought me a baseball I would've made out with him ... and I don't want to tell you what I would've done for a G.I Joe."

Whether it was natural disasters or terrorist attacks, the phrase "too soon" was never a part of his vocabulary as Gottfried told NPR in 2011.

"There's that old saying, tragedy plus time equals comedy. And I always say like, well, why wait?"

Gottfired was also an actor, including lending his unique voice to Disney's Aladdin.