How inflation is impacting one mother in the U.S. The rate of inflation in the U.S. rose to a little over 8% last month. That's the highest rate since 1981. With the cost of good and services up, it's putting a strain on many families.

Economy How inflation is impacting one mother in the U.S. How inflation is impacting one mother in the U.S. Listen · 2:02 2:02 The rate of inflation in the U.S. rose to a little over 8% last month. That's the highest rate since 1981. With the cost of good and services up, it's putting a strain on many families. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor