World Russia calls peace talks 'a dead end' as it preps a new offensive in eastern Ukraine Russia calls peace talks 'a dead end' as it preps a new offensive in eastern Ukraine Listen · 4:40 The upcoming offensive from Russia is expected to be much more focused and much more bloody, and that raises questions about Ukraine's ability to withstand the next phase of war.