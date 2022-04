Police fine Britain's Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak for attending parties in lockdown Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his finance minister are being fined for attending parties prohibited during the pandemic lockdowns. Opposition members called on them both to resign.

