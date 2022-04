Set of golf clubs once used by Tiger Woods sells for record amount A set of golf clubs allegedly used by Tiger Woods to win four of his 15 major championships sold for over $5 million.

A set of golf clubs allegedly used by Tiger Woods to win four of his 15 major championships sold for over $5 million.