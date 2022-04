Former Oregon women's prison nurse faces federal charges for assaulting inmates Federal prosecutors have indicted a former Oregon state prison nurse for multiple counts of abuse against incarcerated women. The feds stepped in after Oregon officials declined to prosecute.

