Morning news brief A person of interest has been identified in the New York City subway shooting. Russian forces take aim at the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. And after repeated setbacks, Russia is regrouping.

Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 10:47 10:47 A person of interest has been identified in the New York City subway shooting. Russian forces take aim at the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. And after repeated setbacks, Russia is regrouping. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor