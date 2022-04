. New York City authorities have identified 62-year-old Frank R. James as a "person of interest" in a subway shooting Tuesday morning in Brooklyn that left 23 people wounded.

National NYPD releases information about a person of interest in a subway shooting NYPD releases information about a person of interest in a subway shooting Listen · 3:15 3:15 New York City authorities have identified 62-year-old Frank R. James as a "person of interest" in a subway shooting Tuesday morning in Brooklyn that left 23 people wounded. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor