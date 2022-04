NYC subway shooting fits a pattern of mass shootings, crime researcher says NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Thomas Abt, senior fellow for the Council on Criminal Justice, about how Tuesday's subway shooting is a national issue because it could happen anywhere.

National NYC subway shooting fits a pattern of mass shootings, crime researcher says NYC subway shooting fits a pattern of mass shootings, crime researcher says Listen · 5:15 5:15 NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Thomas Abt, senior fellow for the Council on Criminal Justice, about how Tuesday's subway shooting is a national issue because it could happen anywhere. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor