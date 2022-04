Putin warned against allowing atrocities to happen in 2001 Texas town hall Russia's invasion of Ukraine makes it hard to remember that decades ago, Vladimir Putin was on a charm offensive with the West. One stop was Crawford, Texas, with then President George W. Bush.

