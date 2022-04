Gilbert Gottfried, known for edgy jokes, dies at age 67 Comedian Gilbert Gottfried, best known for his distinctly shrill voice, died on Tuesday after battling a long illness. He was popular for his boundary-pushing, edgy and often vulgar bits.

